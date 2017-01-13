Check biomedical waste plants: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has ordered inspection of plants which treat waste in the hospitals of the Capital and ensure proper collection, segregation and disposal of such waste.

Report in 6 weeks

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar on Wednesday ordered that a joint inspection team of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will inspect waste plants and submit a comprehensive report before it in six weeks.

“Biomedical waste plants in Delhi shall be subjected to inspection by joint inspection team of CPCB and DPCC. A complete and comprehensive report be submitted about their performances, capacity and results of treating such para-medical wastes.

“The committee shall submit a report to the tribunal within six weeks. The report so received shall be numbered separately by the Registry and placed before the tribunal for appropriate directions,” the Bench said.

Impact on health

The NGT also directed the team to report about the manner in which bio-medical waste was being handled by hospitals and the situation prevailing in medical institutions adversely affecting human health and environment.

The tribunal had earlier asked hospitals and clinics to ensure proper collection, segregation and disposal of bio-medical waste.