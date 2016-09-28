Charge sheet filed in JNU rape case

: The Delhi Police have chargesheeted JNU student Anmol Ratan for allegedly raping a 28-year-old fellow student in a hostel on the university campus .

The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Loveleen, who fixed the matter for hearing on October 8.

According to the charge sheet, the victim had written on her social networking website’s wall that she wanted to watch the movie, Sariat, and had asked if anyone had its CD. Ratan then messaged her saying he had a copy. On August 20, he took her to Brahmaputra Hostel, where he stayed, on the pretext of giving her the CD. There he allegedly offered her a spiked drink, and raped her. Ratan is currently lodged in judicial custody. .

The police have told the court that call details of the woman and the accused, fingerprint report and other CFSL reports pertaining to the case are pending, and the agency is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet in the matter. —PTI