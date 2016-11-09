Chaos, queues after Modi announcement

Chaos took over the city streets on Tuesday evening, particularly ATM booths, within minutes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the scrapping of currency notes with Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denomination from midnight.

Soon after the announcement was made, the Delhi Police said they anticipated chaos while managing crowds outside banks, ATMs and markets. The police will deploy extra personnel outside banks and ATMs across the city.

ATM guards call PCR

On Tuesday evening, the police control room received calls by security guards manning various ATM booths seeking help to manage unruly crowds. Talking to The Hindu , Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said the deployment would be from both police stations and reserve battalions.

While confusion prevailed about the new rules, the only thing on most people’s minds was to exchange their Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes for Rs.100. Long queues were seen outside ATM kiosks, even as Mr. Modi was addressing the nation.

“As soon as I read the news, I quietly and quickly went to an ATM booth to withdraw money as I did not want to alert others around me,” said Radha Singh, an IT professional.

Despite half-a-dozen people queuing up at the ATM booth, Ms. Singh was able to withdraw Rs.1,600 over four transactions.

The moment she emerged from the kiosk, people waiting in queue unanimously decided that each person would only withdraw Rs.400 each so that the stock of Rs.100 currency notes does not get over.

The hurry also meant that some people ended up doing just opposite of what they were looking for.

“People in the queue kept urging me to hurry up. I ended up withdrawing Rs.2,000 at once. Now I have four Rs.500 currency notes,” said Sidhanth Rai, who made a trip to an ATM on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi.

At many ATM booths, skirmishes were witnessed as customers kept others in the queue waiting.

“Some people at the end of queues were seen handing over their ATM cards and sharing their PIN with strangers ahead of them in the queue, requesting them to withdraw money for them,” said Suman Vasishta, a Gurgaon-based investment banker. ATM kiosks dispensing Rs.100 currency notes had as many as 50 people queue up outside at several places in the city. Some even offered commissions to others to withdraw cash on their behalf.

Similar situations were witnessed at shops across the city.

“A shopkeeper was willing to accept my Rs.500 note on a commission of Rs.50,” said Deepshikha Kumari, a boutique owner in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. As soon as the news flashed on TV sets, some early birds headed straight to shops to exchange their money with Rs.100 notes.

“I purchased some sweets from a shop just to get rid of my Rs.1,000 currency note. The shopkeeper was unaware of the developments and ended up giving me eight notes of Rs.100 each,” said Ravindra Tyagi, an advertising professional. The most inconvenienced by the announcement were people on the road who were trying to hire auto-rickshaws. Many resorted to hailing autos from mobile-based apps.

Retail stores cash in

Places like fuel stations saw motorists in huge numbers trying to get rid of their Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, even as crowds were witnessed outside chemist shops with customers looking to purchase inexpensive items in a bid to get Rs.100 currency notes after paying with bigger notes.

Cashing in on the development, many retail stores announced that they will stay open till midnight to enable shoppers to use their soon-to-be defunct currency notes.