Chaos, credit and commission in city

Three Cs — chaos, credit and commission — plagued the Capital following the ban on Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes from Tuesday midnight onwards.

Among the worst hit were the poorest of the poor, some of whom did not even have enough change for a meal. Many were either ignorant or confused about the rules related to demonetisation and the next step they would need to take.

“I have Rs.9,000 as savings, but all in the form of the banned currency notes. I could not have breakfast as I had just Rs.7 as change,” said Amar Singh, a tempo cleaner in west Delhi’s Dabri.

Ghanshyam, a labourer who lives on the roadside in Uttam Nagar, said he neither has a bank account nor identity proofs. “I don’t know what to do with the Rs.2,000 savings I have,” said the confused man.

The situation was grim for many people caught in medical emergencies.

Mohammad Zaneef, a labourer in Delhi Cantonment who was injured in an accident, was not able to buy medicines at a local chemist as he had just Rs.70 in change. “The medicines cost Rs.230. I had the money, but in the form of the banned currency notes,” he said.

Surgery rescheduled

Some people were forced to return from private hospitals, which refused to accept the banned currency, “My father was turned away by the hospital as cash payment was not accepted. We will deposit the money in the bank and pay by card,” said Ravi Kumar, whose father was scheduled to undergo a surgery for compressed nerve.

While many shopkeepers across the Capital allowed people to buy on credit, they demanded that customers purchase commodities in much large quantities. Despite this, both small and big businesses suffered losses as most customers were simply people seeking change for their banned notes.

Traders at the Okhla wholesale market said they felt the impact as their goods are mostly perishable. This sudden announcement about the new rules left them stumped as they had to choose between turning away retailers and waiting longer for payments.

Cashing in on the desperation for Rs.100 notes, many charged commissions. “A shopkeeper agreed to accept half of the Rs.20,000 I have saved up. He will give me change, but I will have to pay some commission,” said Neelima, a domestic help in south Delhi.

Scheme for “black money”

In neighbouring Noida, some people came up with schemes to accept “black money” for a commission of Rs.200 for every Rs.500 accepted, The Hindu found.

Foreign tourists too suffered. Those approaching money exchanges across the city were either met with an apology or forced to accept currency much below the prevailing rate. At a store in Janpath, U.S. national Susan McLeive exchanged $100 at an exchange rate of Rs.55 to a dollar, much below the Rs.67 she got on Tuesday.

Those travelling by the metro or passing through toll booths too faced a difficult time. Early on Wednesday, the DMRC refused to accept the banned currency notes. Commuters were greeted by notices to this effect at metro stations. However, the DMRC clarified by afternoon that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 will be accepted till November 11 for buying tokens or recharging smart cards.

At toll plazas, massive ic snarls were witnessed as vehicles lined up in long queues because toll attendants refused to accept the banned notes. The government soon announced that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will be accepted at toll plazas, but toll attendants soon ran out of change. The police had to allow free passage of vehicles every few minutes to clear the jams.