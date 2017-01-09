Centre to review provisions of PC&PNDT Act

In an effort to ensure that criminal cases are not slapped on doctors for minor offences, the Union Health Ministry will review certain provisions in the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act, noted a senior health official.

Health Ministry meet

The official added that the matter has been looked into at the level of Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, who presided over the 25th central supervisory board meeting of PC&PNDT, where discussions were held in this regard.

Minor charges

As per the official, a top Health Ministry official said that there were several instances of people being slapped with criminal offences for minor things, including not wearing an apron, not having a display board, etc.

“Discussions were held on a range of issues. It was decided that a review will be conducted on certain provisions so that criminal punishment is not given for minor things,” the official said.

Stop female foeticide

The Act was enacted to stop female foeticide and arrest the declining sex ratio in India.

It also bans sex determination.

The official said that instead of slapping criminal cases for such minor things, there could provisions of fines among other things.

Senior officials of the Health Ministry, including Union Health Secretary C. K. Mishra and Director General of Health Services Jagdish Prasad were present during the meeting.