Celebrating the uniqueness of ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung flagged off the unique “Phool Walon Ki Sair” festival at the Raj Niwas here on Monday.

The annual festival, which dates back to the Mughal era, highlights the tradition of harmony between the Hindu-Muslim faiths, and the composite culture of Delhi.

Stopped by the British during Mahatama Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ movement in 1942, in pursuance of their ‘Divide and Rule’ policy, the festival was revived by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru in 1961. Ever since, it has been organised by the Anjuman Sair-E-Gul Faroshan society.

The event involves a procession led by shehnai players bearing floral pankhas, chadars and chhatras. These are offered at the ancient Devi Yogmaya temple and the Dargah of Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaaki in Mehrauli.

In his address, Mr. Jung mentioned the uniqueness of the festival and congratulated the Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan society for its efforts in promoting harmony in society. The L-G added that the festival was an example of the great composite culture of the country.

Meanwhile, the festival was heralded with the playing of the s hehnai at the Delhi Secretariat, too, following which floral pankhas were presented to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Secretary incharge S.N. Sahai.

Mr. Sisodia said: “Festivals like ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ spread the message of love, peace and harmony. The culture of celebrating all festivals must be noted by everyone to promote peace and brotherhood in society.”