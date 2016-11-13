Cash-strapped customers allegedly loot fair price shop

Enraged over not getting ration from a fair price shop due to shortage of cash after the Centre’s demonestisation move, people at Bardaha village here allegedly looted groceries from the outlet in protest.

The shop owner Munni Lal Ahirwar has alleged in his complaint that the villagers looted foodgrains as they did not have cash to purchase it, police, however claimed that no such incident took place and it was only a minor scuffle.

Bardaha village Sarpanch None Lall alleged that the scuffle took place as Ahirwar was not giving foodgrains and other items since the last four months. - PTI