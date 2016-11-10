Cash quarrels keep policemen busy

Demonetisation of higher-value currency notes kept the Delhi Police on their toes as around 1,000 PCR calls related to quarrels over use of Rs. 500 and 1,000 were made from the time the announcement was made till late Wednesday evening.

Talking to The Hindu, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sanjay Beniwal said that over 950 calls had been made till 10 p.m. over currency note-related issues. The police intervention, he said, was sought in quarrels which erupted as a sideshow of a payment dispute at various places.

The locations from where these PCR calls were made included markets, petrol pumps and other designated places where the government has allowed transactions in denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000. In some cases, people dialled 100 even if a shopkeeper refused to accept Rs. 500 note.

Meanwhile, traffic policemen also encountered some violators who were challaned for higher sums, but were not carrying money in multiples of Rs. 100. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said court challans were issued to deal with the problem.

