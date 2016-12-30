Capital’s shopping hubs limping back to normality

Business seems to be limping back to usual for vendors and shopkeepers at Janpath and Kamla Nagar — markets that were hit hard by demonetisation.

“Now, we have some work. Life is slowly coming back to normal,” said Pawan, who sells woollen garments at the Janpath market.

In a matter of minutes, Pawan sold over 10 pair of socks. “This shows things are returning to normal,” he said.

Like him, Rahul, who sells bags here, is happy to see the crowd back. “See the crowd? Though it is not like before, the situation is not as bad as it once was,” he said.

Sales take a hit

However, many stall owners rued that sales were not the same as last year.

But all is not so cheerful at the Kamla Nagar market.

Raja, who sells sweaters outside a showroom here, has all items on sale for Rs.200. But, there are times when he turns away customers who offer a Rs.2,000 note.

“If I entertain one customer and return Rs.1,800 change, I will end up struggling with others. At times, I borrow some change from other vendors, but that does not help,” he said.

Parul, a college student, was one such customer at Raja’s stand. She had selected a pullover, but could not buy it as she had no change. “I liked one sweater but I can’t buy it as both of us do not have change. I had come here to buy some woollens without spending much,” she said.