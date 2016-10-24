Cancer awareness walk

People from different walks of life, including multinational corporation executives, government officials, doctors and residents of localities like Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and Rajendra Nagar participated in a small rally, “Walk-A-Mile: It’s Worth Your While” to create awareness about cancer.

Besides them, cancer survivors, their families and the volunteers from the Indian Cancer Society also participated in the event.

Cancer can be prevented and cured through early diagnosis and management, stressed experts participating in the walk.

“October is observed as cancer awareness month and this walk was organised to sensitise people. The incidence of cancer is rising every year in India. Achieving cancer survival rates at par with western countries requires addressing critical issues such as lack of awareness and early screening,” said Naresh Kapoor, the executive director, BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

With an increase in cancer cases from around 14 lakh in 2016 to over 17.3 lakh by 2020, cancer-related deaths are also estimated to rise rapidly from 7.36 lakh to over 8.8 lakh in next four years, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).