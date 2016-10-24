Delhi

Cancer awareness walk

People from different walks of life, including multinational corporation executives, government officials, doctors and residents of localities like Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and Rajendra Nagar participated in a small rally, “Walk-A-Mile: It’s Worth Your While” to create awareness about cancer.

Besides them, cancer survivors, their families and the volunteers from the Indian Cancer Society also participated in the event.

Cancer can be prevented and cured through early diagnosis and management, stressed experts participating in the walk.

“October is observed as cancer awareness month and this walk was organised to sensitise people. The incidence of cancer is rising every year in India. Achieving cancer survival rates at par with western countries requires addressing critical issues such as lack of awareness and early screening,” said Naresh Kapoor, the executive director, BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

With an increase in cancer cases from around 14 lakh in 2016 to over 17.3 lakh by 2020, cancer-related deaths are also estimated to rise rapidly from 7.36 lakh to over 8.8 lakh in next four years, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:09:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Cancer-awareness-walk/article16079830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY