Can third party appeal against film certificate, HC asks CBFC

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the Cinematograph Act lacking a provision allowing a third party to appeal against the certification granted to a film for public viewing, which led to petitions being filed against release of movies.

“Even we also find that the Act is silent on this aspect. Because of this, everyone is filing a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution,” Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

The CBFC, during the brief arguments, said there was a provision under the rules as per which a third party can approach the Board and file a complaint against certification granted to a film. The complaint is then forwarded to the government, the CBFC’s lawyer said.

The court, thereafter, directed the CBFC to file an affidavit regarding the position on third party appeals and listed the matter for hearing on January 9.

The order came on a PIL opposing the release of ‘31st October’, which is based on the aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to enlarge the scope of the appellate tribunal to entertain complaints by third parties with respect to a film which has been certified for public viewing.

At the outset of the hearing, the Bench said it had already made it clear it won’t interfere with the Censor Board certificate granted to the film for public viewing. However, Ujjawal Anand Sharma, the lawyer for petitioner, said he was confining their plea to the second prayer.

Mr. Sharma said this will reduce the burden of cases before the court and also “result in a speedy, and relatively cheap and effective remedy for a person aggravated by a film certified for public exhibition”.

On Thursday, the court had cleared the decks for release of the film saying there was nothing objectionable in it. It had dismissed the plea by Ajay Katara opposing the film’s release, which was released on Friday, saying the petition was “devoid of merit” and the allegations in it “vague and unsubstantiated”.

The Bench was of the view that the video trailer and posters of the film were “not sufficient to arrive at a conclusion that the contents of the film are objectionable as sought to be contended” in the plea.

The court had also said that since the CBFC has certified the movie, starring Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das, for public exhibition, “no interference is warranted”. — PTI