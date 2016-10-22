Campaign to boycott Chinese goods

The traders’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a campaign in the markets asking traders and buyers to boycott Chinese goods.
With the markets abuzz this festive season, AAP traders wing chief Brijesh Goyal said they will conduct “surgical strikes against Chinese goods”.
The move comes after China “supported” Pakistan.
“China is supporting Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorism. Moreover, the Indian manufacturers should earn more in the festive season,” said Mr. Goyal.
The Aam Aadmi Party traders’ wing has also demanded a ban on import of Chinese goods.
“The Centre should also ban goods from China just as we have boycotted Pakistan,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor