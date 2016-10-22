Delhi

Campaign to boycott Chinese goods

The traders’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a campaign in the markets asking traders and buyers to boycott Chinese goods.

With the markets abuzz this festive season, AAP traders wing chief Brijesh Goyal said they will conduct “surgical strikes against Chinese goods”.

The move comes after China “supported” Pakistan.

“China is supporting Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorism. Moreover, the Indian manufacturers should earn more in the festive season,” said Mr. Goyal.

The Aam Aadmi Party traders’ wing has also demanded a ban on import of Chinese goods.

“The Centre should also ban goods from China just as we have boycotted Pakistan,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:55:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Campaign-to-boycott-Chinese-goods/article16078353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY