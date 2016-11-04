Delhi

Campaign against war-mongering

Several civil society organisations and ex-military officers have come together to appeal for peace

More than 30 civil society organisations, including women’s groups, trade unions, students’ groups, and cultural groups, along with retired military officers and family members of military personnel killed in wars, have come together to launch a campaign against war-mongering and appeal for peace.

“A call has been given to groups all over India to observe November 2-9 as Anti-War Week and screen anti-war films at their institutions, communities and schools. There will be a ‘Joint Action Against War-Mongering’ programme at Jantar Mantar on November 9, from 2pm to 7pm, featuring talks and performances appealing for peace,” said Shabnam Hashmi, one of the activists involved in the campaign, at a media interaction in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The programme will appeal to the people to think about the consequences of militarism,” said civil liberties activist Kavita Krishnan.

“Especially after the Uri attack, the government has been building, with the help of the media, a toxic climate of war-mongering,” Ms. Krishnan said.

