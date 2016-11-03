More than 30 civil society organisations, including women’s groups, trade unions, students’ groups, and cultural groups, along with retired military officers and family members of military personnel killed in wars, have come together to launch a campaign against war-mongering and appeal for peace.

“A call has been given to groups all over India to observe November 2-9 as Anti-War Week and screen anti-war films at their institutions, communities and schools. There will be a ‘Joint Action Against War-Mongering’ programme at Jantar Mantar on November 9, from 2pm to 7pm, featuring talks and performances appealing for peace,” said Shabnam Hashmi, one of the activists involved in the campaign, at a media interaction in New Delhi on Wednesday.

War, its consequences

“The programme will appeal to the people to think about the consequences of militarism, war and hate-mongering for India,” said civil liberties activist Kavita Krishnan.

“Especially after the Uri attack, the government has been building, with the help of the media, a toxic climate of war-mongering. This only enables the government to sideline the real issues of the aam aadmi , such as employment and inflation, where its performance has been dismal.”

“When citizens are being told openly that they cannot ask questions even when citizens are being killed openly, as happened this week in Bhopal, it is time for those who believe in peace and democracy to speak up,” Ms. Krishnan said. “This programme is to create some space for those who opposed this rampant jingoistic war-mongering but rarely get to express their views.”

Activist John Dayal drew attention to the trend of exploiting the kin of dead soldiers to further build the frenzy of war. “Cynically exploiting the pain of someone who has lost a son or husband in battle is shameful,” he said. “We are launching a social media campaign against war from November 2. Hundreds of citizens, artists, intellectuals, and professionals are joining hands to appeal for peace.”