Call to connect farmers with tech

The three-day Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM-2016) ended here on Friday with a call for connecting farmers with technology and creating gainful avenues for them in the allied sectors such as agri-tourism, animal husbandry, fisheries and horticulture.

In the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, agricultural researchers, policy makers, farmers and industry stakeholders lauded the event for having achieved its primary objective of sharing knowledge with farmers.

Addressing the valedictory session, Mr. Singh said the Union government stood committed for farmers' welfare and was doing its utmost to double their income and connect them with global technology.

The Union Minister was all praise for the Rajasthan government’s work in innovative farming as well as water conservation. The desert State had emerged as a model for others in the fields of olives, date palm, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, he said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the GRAM had in it the origins of an agricultural revolution. Looking at its success, such agritech meets would be organised at the divisional level in the State, she said.

“In view of challenges of the State's difficult geography, it is imperative for farmers to adopt innovative methods of farming. GRAM has taught the farmers how to produce crops which will involve less of land, less of water and will also take less time,” said Ms. Raje.

Union Ministers of State P.P. Chaudhary, C.R. Chaudhary and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were among those present. Mr. Singh released a knowledge paper on “Agrotourism Advantage Rajasthan”, prepared by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Yes Bank.