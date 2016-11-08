CSE welcomes emergency measures

The dense haze shrouding Delhi for almost a week, reminiscent of the Great Smog in London in 1952, on Sunday ensured the city’s air quality remained hazardously polluted.

“In the Great Smog of 1952, about 4,000 people died prematurely when average PM levels were about 500 microgrammes per cubic metre along with high sulphur dioxide levels. Here, [the concentration of] SO2 may not be that high, but as we saw on Diwali, several gases had increased substantially. Overall, it is a toxic cocktail,” said Anumita Roychowdhury of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The CSE has welcomed initiatives by the Arvind Kejriwal government here to announce emergency measures for bringing down the severe pollution.

Ms. Roychowdhury added: “This emergency situation demands emergency action. These measures will now require stringent enforcement. However, vehicle restraint measures, including odd and even, and parking restraints, must also be included immediately for effective impact. Specifically, diesel vehicles, including diesel trucks and cars, should be controlled.”

Emergency action

Globally, emergency action kicks in the moment pollution hits the worst air quality level according to the National Air Quality Index and persists at least for three consecutive days. This is done to immediately reduce peak levels to protect children, those suffering from heart and respiratory problems, and also the general public.

In Delhi, there has been no respite from the choking haze of pollution since Diwali.

Analysis of air pollution data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows that on Diwali (October 30) the air was already saturated — the 24-hour average level of PM2.5 was 347 microgramme per cubic metre and was at “severe” level, which is the worst category according to the air quality index.

This further increased significantly post-Diwali. On November 2, the 24-hour average levels shot up to 577 microgramme per cubic metre. On Saturday, almost a week later, it was far worse at 639 microgramme per cubic metre.

The peak levels were worse and made breathing difficult. On Saturday, the four hour average from 12 noon to 4 p.m. of peak levels were as high as 732 microgramme per cubic metre at Punjabi Bagh, 762 microgramme per cubic metre at Mandir Marg and 566 microgramme per cubic metre at R. K.Puram.

