CRPF jawan on poll duty in M.P. dies

A 35-year-old CRPF jawan deputed for Shahdol Lok Sabha by-poll duty died on Tuesday after complaining of uneasiness.

Bittu Singh, posted in Badwara area in the district on security duty, experienced uneasiness this morning and was rushed to the district hospital where he died at 3 pm, the police said. Autopsy was conducted in the presence of his family members, they said.

Doctor Umesh Namdeo of the district hospital said Singh was suspected to have died due to a blood clot in the brain but the exact reason will be known when the autopsy report is out. - PTI