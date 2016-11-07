Delhi

CRPF jawan injured in pressure bomb blast

A CRPF jawan was seriously injured in a pressure bomb explosion, allegedly triggered by naxals, in the dense forest of Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

“The incident took place this afternoon (Sunday) when a team of paramilitary personnel was out on area domination operation in Jagargunda police station area,” a senior police official told PTI.

The blast occurred when a jawan stepped on the pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection while security forces were cordoning off a forested patch at Rajpenta between Narsapuram and Jagargunda villages, about 450 km away from here, the official said.

“Head Constable Kamal Dev of CRPF’s 74th battalion sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and Dev was brought to the camp where, after preliminary treatment he was airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said.

A combing operation has been launched in the region to trace the perpetrators of the blast, he said. PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:40:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/CRPF-jawan-injured-in-pressure-bomb-blast/article16438770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY