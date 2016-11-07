CRPF jawan injured in pressure bomb blast

A CRPF jawan was seriously injured in a pressure bomb explosion, allegedly triggered by naxals, in the dense forest of Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

“The incident took place this afternoon (Sunday) when a team of paramilitary personnel was out on area domination operation in Jagargunda police station area,” a senior police official told PTI.

The blast occurred when a jawan stepped on the pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection while security forces were cordoning off a forested patch at Rajpenta between Narsapuram and Jagargunda villages, about 450 km away from here, the official said.

“Head Constable Kamal Dev of CRPF’s 74th battalion sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and Dev was brought to the camp where, after preliminary treatment he was airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said.

A combing operation has been launched in the region to trace the perpetrators of the blast, he said. PTI