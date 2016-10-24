CPI(M) watchful as Rahul calls Mamata

An apparent ‘courtesy’ call on Friday from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inquiring about the health of her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, has created a buzz in Bengal politics. It is being interpreted by many, including a section of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as a “sign of Congress and TMC's fresh understanding." While the TMC leadership officially described it as “media gossip,” a section of the party said there cannot be “smoke without fire.”

Mr. Banerjee was severely injured in a road accident on the Durgapur Expressway earlier this week and is currently admitted at the city’s Belle Vue Clinic. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Mr. Banerjee’s “fever, body ache and support of oxygen continues and he is still feeling the effect of trauma which he had undergone on November 18."

“The Chief Minister is always willing to join forces with secular and democratic powers like the Congress to keep communal forces at bay in the State,” a senior TMC leader told The Hindu . He also said the Chief Minister was not averse to launching a “united fight with the Congress” to battle communal elements. However, TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi, however dismissed the reports, saying, “As it is a Sunday, the media has nothing else to do but create gossip.”

Left on tenterhooks

Even as Congress sources said the development is “unlikely to have any immediate impact” on the Left-Congress alliance, the CPI (M) State leadership is keeping its fingers crossed.

“I do not know who will stay with us or leave us to align with others in the future but our stand against communalism and TMC’s undemocratic actions has been consistent,” senior CPI(M) State Secretariat member Sujan Chakraoborty told The Hindu . Pointing out that the TMC had earlier shared power with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, he dubbed the party “power-hungry and opportunist.”

However, a clear contradiction emerged within the Left Front as the CPI(M) and key Left Front constituent the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) held different views on the matter. RSP State Secretary Kshiti Goswami dubbed it as “another aftershock” of the Left-Congress tie-up.

“Congress vice precedent’s call to the TMC supremo is an indication that the CPI(M)’s blunder to align with the Congress may now boomerang on it,” he told The Hindu .

Criticising the party for failing to read the “people’s pulse”, Mr. Goswami said both the decisions of acquiring farm land in Singur and joining forces with Congress have cost the Left Front dearly.