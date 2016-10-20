CNG as main fuel for vehicles: NGT seeks view

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed five northern States to explain their stand on making CNG the main fuel for vehicles.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi to file affidavit giving details about cities which are connected with the supply of CNG and the areas proposed to be connected.

It asked them to explain which functions are to be performed by the States and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in this regard. The green panel also asked PNGRB to submit a comprehensive plan for laying CNG pipeline for distribution.

The court said that PNGRB shall clarify how many cities shall be covered with supply of CNG and what is the current status of CNG use in these five States. The matter was listed for next hearing on October 28.

On the last date of hearing, the tribunal had warned of halting State transport if they did not introduce CNG, saying most particulate matters in the air inhaled by Delhiites emanated from there.

The NGT in September had asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government to mull over the possibility of installing CNG stations in NCR, while refusing to grant permission to over 10-year old diesel vehicles to ply in these areas.

On July 18, the green panel had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles which were more than 10 years old.

