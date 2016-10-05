CM talking like Hafiz Saeed spokesperson: BJP

Scores of BJP activists, led by the party’s Delhi president Satish Upadhyay and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, protested in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against what they alleged was his “veiled support to Pakistan’s propaganda” against the recent ‘surgical strikes’ carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC.

Decrying it as an effort to “make Pakistan’s agenda a topic of discussion in India”, the party alleged it was the symptom of a “campaign which Kejriwal and his Congress bosses” had initially started and was “a continuity of the mindset” of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had allegedly “sought Pakistan support in removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.”

“Mr. Kejriwal’s video message is not only against the Army but also violates the federal structure of the country. Defence is a Union subject and comes under the Centre, never has the country seen a Chief Minister commenting on Army operations like Mr. Kejriwal has done. He appears to be speaking like a spokesperson of Pakistan and Hafiz Saeed,” Mr. Upadhyay told party workers, who were holding up placards reading: “Pakistan Ki Dalali Band Karo... Kejriwal Sharm Karo”.

Demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation, the Delhi BJP president said that Mr. Kejriwal’s video message, which was picked up by the media in Pakistan on Tuesday, had “put to shame every Indian”.

Likening Mr. Kejriwal to a “toy” in the hand of “foreign agencies”, Mr. Upadhyay said Mr. Kejriwal was part of “an international effort to destabilise the Indian government and the Army”.

“For very long we have heard that Kejriwal works for certain foreign agencies whose aim is to destabilise governments of developing nations and this video message leaves no (further) doubt,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

