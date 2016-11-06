CM takes dig at L-G over DERC chief’s removal

: A fresh row has erupted between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant-Governor’s office with the removal of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairman Mr.Krishna Saini.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said the removal of Mr.Saini is part of a conspiracy to increase power tariff in the capital. L-G Najeeb Jung had issued an order to remove Mr. Saini on Friday, which the Delhi government “cancelled”.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that power companies want the DERC chief to be removed as he had issued many orders in the past eight months that fixed the accountability of power companies. Powere Secretary Sukesh Jain was threatened of “serious consequences” as he initially turned down the L-G office’s alleged directive to remove Saini, Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

Sources in the LG office said the government was needlessly dragging it into the case, which amounted to undermining constitutional authorities as the Delhi HC had upheld the LG’s order.