CM should resign over health crisis, says BJP

Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay on Monday demanded Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the posts of Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging government mismanagement in the vector-borne outbreak and accusations of financial irregularities by Bijwsan MLA Colonel Devender Sehrawat.

Basing his criticism on observations made by the Supreme Court regarding the handling of the outbreak of chikungunya and dengue in Delhi, Mr. Upadhyay questioned Mr. Kejriwal’s absence as the Capital reeled under the health crisis.

‘SC observation’

“The observation made by the Supreme Court with regard to the Chief Minister’s absence due to ill health from an important meeting, but going on a political tour of Gujarat the next day, shows that just like the people of Delhi even the Supreme Court now finds that the Kejriwal government is trying to evade responsibilities,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The BJP leader said that allegations made by Col. Sehrawat and “serious irregularities” related to administrative decisions taken by the AAP government, as per the Shunglu Committee, showed that the Kejriwal government had “lost all moral right to remain in power.”

“The sudden deletion of the AAP’s donation list from its website and today’s revelation of financial irregularities in the party coming through Mr. Sehrawat shows that financial scams are going on... It appears that AAP funds have a lot to do with h awala transactions,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Vijender Gupta,, alleged that the AAP governments response to dengue and chikungunya evidenced that “politics comes first, governance last” with the people of Delhi, “orphaned by the AAP government”, feeling cheated.