CM fooling contractual govt employees: BJP

The Delhi BJP unit on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seeking to “fool contractual government employees” with the promise of making them permanent, a “sop” that was legally untenable under prevailing recruitment norms.

State BJP chief Satish Upadhyay condemned “the annual pre-Diwali lollipop politics” of the Kejriwal-led government towards contractual employees.

“It is strange that the CM and his Deputy have shamelessly been assuring contractual employees and guest teachers of regularisation of services ever since they came to power,” he said.

He also advised Mr. Kejriwal to first tell contractual government employees what had happened to a similar notification issued on October 19.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor expressed concern over Tuesday’s explosion at Naya Bazar in Old Delhi.