CISF officer stabbed near metro station

: A Central Industrial Security Force officer was left injured after being stabbed, allegedly by a man he was trying to stop from creating a ruckus at Shivaji Stadium Metro station on Wednesday evening. The accused has been arrested.

Sources in the CISF said that the accused and his associate were overpowered by the security personnel after they attacked a sub-inspector posted with the force. The SI escaped with minor injuries. The incident happened near gate number 5 of the Airport Express Metro station around 5:40 p.m. when the officer tried to intervene in an alleged scuffle between two men.

The men were identified as Pawan and Ravi. A senior officer said that the station manager had alerted the CISF after he saw that two youths were in a brawl at the entrance of the station. Senior CISF officers said that after being informed, a Quick Response Team was rushed to the spot.

“When the officers reached the spot, they saw two men in an inebriated state, fighting each other. As the CISF men tried to bring them under control and asked them to leave, they refused and started a fight. One of them then attacked the SI, who suffered some injuries but did not require hospitalisation. He received first-aid and a call was made to the Delhi Police Control Room,” said the officer.

CISF clarified that the incident did not happen in the paid area but said that this was the third recent incident when a person has been stabbed near a Metro station

“We are keeping a strict watch all around to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the vicinity of any metro station. Our teams and QRTs also keep patrolling around the stations,” said the officer.