Delhi

CBI to take up extradition requests with Canada

The Central Bureau of Investigation may take up the issue of three pending Letters Rogatory (judicial request) and 13 extradition requests with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Bob Paulson, who is to deliver the D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture here on Thursday.

The judicial requests pertain to the examination of Narinder Singh, an eyewitness to the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots, and two cases of corruption and cybercrime.

Seven of the extradition requests pending with Canada relate to cases of drug-trafficking.

India and Canada signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in 1998 to facilitate assistance in criminal investigations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:42:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/CBI-to-take-up-extradition-requests-with-Canada/article16076027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY