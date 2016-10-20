CBI to take up extradition requests with Canada

The Central Bureau of Investigation may take up the issue of three pending Letters Rogatory (judicial request) and 13 extradition requests with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Bob Paulson, who is to deliver the D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture here on Thursday.

The judicial requests pertain to the examination of Narinder Singh, an eyewitness to the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots, and two cases of corruption and cybercrime.

Seven of the extradition requests pending with Canada relate to cases of drug-trafficking.

India and Canada signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in 1998 to facilitate assistance in criminal investigations.