CBI to submit report on Bansal’s harassment allegations to NHRC

The Central Bureau of Investigation will soon submit an inquiry report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the allegations by former Corporate Affairs Director-General B. K. Bansal and his son that they, along with his wife and daughter, were harassed by some CBI officials.

In response to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) summons against an Assistant Inspector-General, the agency has sought clarification from the Centre if the body has the authority to do so. The DCW had asked the official to appear before it on Tuesday.

“A Joint Director-level official, who is not in any chain of command within the organisation, is conducting the inquiry and will soon submit a report to the NHRC,” said an agency official.

Mr. Bansal, who allegedly committed suicide along with his son on September 27, was arrested by the CBI on July 16 for allegedly accepting a bribe to give a report in favour of a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company and was facing the possibility of probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

His wife and daughter allegedly committed suicide days after he was arrested.

Bansal had alleged that his wife, son, daughter and he were harassed by some CBI officials