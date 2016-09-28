CBI probe into graft case will continue

: The death of suspended Corporate Affairs Director-General B.K. Bansal will not impact the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the bribery allegations against him.

The agency will file a final report in the court on the basis of its findings, mentioning him as dead and therefore, not prosecutable. CBI investigations also include the role of the alleged bribe-givers.

“We are deeply saddened to know the unfortunate demise of B. K. Bansal and his son. The matter is being looked into by the local police. ,” said CBI spokesperson R. K. Gaur.

The Additional Secretary-level official was arrested along with Delhi-based businessman Vishwadeep Bansal for allegedly receiving Rs.9 lakh to extend favours to a Mumbai-based corporate firm facing a possible probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

It turned out that Vishwadeep Bansal worked as a distributor for the firm. According to the CBI, the then Corporate Affairs Director-General had demanded a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh for not recommending the SFIO probe.

The amount was scaled down to Rs. 20 lakh through negotiations, the agency alleged.