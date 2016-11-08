CBI files charge sheet against three in Bulandshahr rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its charge sheet against three accused in Bulandshahr rape case in which a woman and her teenaged daughter were allegedly raped by a gang of over six persons while they were on their way to attend a family function in Shahjahanpur.

The agency has filed charge sheet against three alleged gang members -- Saleem alias Beena alias Diawan, Zuber alias Sunil alias Parvez and Sajid -- for IPC sections related to dacoity, abduction and gangrape besides additional charges of child rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

All the three are under judicial custody, CBI sources said, adding that the probe against remaining three who are in custody and some absconding members is still going on.

They said further supplementary charge sheets will be filed against them.

The sources said charge sheet has been filed in the fast-track court in Bulandshahr.

A 13-year-old girl and her mother were dragged out of their car and raped by a group of assailants in a field while the victims along with their family were travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur on the intervening night of July 29-30.

The case was transferred to the CBI on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court. The agency had registered a case on August 18 and sent a team of forensic experts and a DIG-ranked officer to the crime scene.

Flak from court

The UP police, which had earlier received flak from the Allahabad High Court, had solved the blind case within nine days of the incident with arrest of Salim Bawariya, the head of a gang from Rajasthan.

On the basis of his interrogation, two other gang members -- Zuber and Sajid -- were arrested by the Special Task Force of the UP police. Later, three more accused -- Naresh (25), Bablu (22) and Rais (28) -- were also arrested. - PTI