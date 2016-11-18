CBI DIG not in team probing Bansal case

CBI DIG Sanjiv Gautam will not be a part of the team probing corruption case against ex-corporate affairs director general B.K. Bansal who had committed suicide alleging that he was tortured by the officer and some of his team members.

The officer, whose tenure had formally ended on November 10, as there was no extension from the Centre, has recused himself from the probe of corruption case involving Bansal, the CBI claimed.

The sources said Mr. Gautam is also a part of the 2G scam probe, hence the agency will seek permission of competent court to relieve him.

The agency is about to complete an internal probe looking into allegations of torture against Mr. Gautam levelled by Bansal in the suicide note.

Bansal’s wife and daughter had ended their lives in July, nearly three days after he was arrested by the CBI while allegedly accepting bribe to favour a pharma company.

Two months later, Bansal who was released on bail also committed suicide along with his son.

In the suicide note, Bansal made serious allegations against Mr. Gautam and his team members for torturing his wife and daughter and also threatening action against him and his son.

The agency which received a notice from National Human Rights Commission in this regard set up an internal inquiry under a joint director to look into allegations. - PTI