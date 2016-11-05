Delhi

CAT notice to AIIMS over HoD appointment

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a notice to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and one of its doctors on a plea challenging the appointment of its Head of Gastroenterology Department saying it was completely arbitrary and contrary to law.

Questioning the appointment of Umesh Kapil as HoD, Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition, following the superannuation of S. K. Acharya in October, Anoop Saraya had written to the Union Health Ministry and approached CAT seeking “immediate redressal”.

Dr. Saraya said: “In the process, my legitimate claim as senior-most professor in the Department of Gastroenterology to succeed as HoD has been defeated. Professor of Human Nutrition is itself a doubtful and questionable post. There is no post of professor sanctioned in the Human Nutrition Unit.’’

He said the Department of Human Nutrition is not part of the Gastroenterology Department. “While the essential qualification for appointment as prof at AIIMS is DM qualification in the super speciality concerned, Dr. Kapil is not even MD [medicine]. He has never performed a gastroenterology procedure in his career.’’

In his representation, Dr. Kapil said AIIMS has a norm of giving the HoD responsibility to the senior-most faculty member.

Maintaining that they had followed established procedure in the matter, AIIMS authorities said: “Dr. Kapil is senior to Dr. Saraya in the Department of Gastroenterology. The issue of headship in all departments at AIIMS has by and large been assigned to the senior-most faculty of the departments concerned.’’

( With input from PTI )

