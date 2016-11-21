Buying medicines becomes herculean task in the Capital

: The cash crunch seems to have spared nothing, not even essentials like medicines.

A ground report undertaken by The Hindu revealed that majority of chemists in Delhi-NCR refused to accept the old Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes.

‘Do you have a prescription?’

At a chemist shop in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, the owner flatly refused to accept the now-demonetised currency. “Do you have a prescription and ID proof?” he shot back.

Despite an answer in the affirmative, he refused to accept the money. However, his stance changed when he realised that the customer was a journalist. “We will give you medicines for any amount,” he offered, but not without listing his reasons. “My supplier refuses to accept the old notes. He gives me a discount of 4.7 per cent on medicines. I have asked him to take back the discount and accept the old notes, but he won’t oblige,” said the shopkeeper.

Another shop in the same area also refused the old currency. “We are obliging only the elderly or long-time customers. Once the issue settles down, I don’t want to lose these customers,” said the shopkeeper.

Shopkeepers helpless

He claimed that his customers had been coming with prescriptions for medicines they wouldn’t really need. “This one customer usually purchases medicines worth Rs.60-70. Today, he sent a prescription of medicines worth Rs.1,600, just to get rid of the old currency,” he added.

Pointing to a 300-gram bottle of glycerine, he said, “We generally keep small bottles of glycerine at home. But this customer wants to purchase needless medicines.” According to him, he has no option but to oblige long-time customers.

“I have to take a particular medicine for high-blood pressure, which is not easily available. This is why I buy it from my regular chemist. But they have stopped accepting old notes now and don’t have POS machines either,” said Sajal Chakrabarty, a resident of Sahibabad. “I have no option but to buy one strip at a time,” he added. The situation, however, is better at chemist shops inside or near hospitals. The Indian Postal Service has opened a counter at Safdarjung Hospital while AIIMS, too, has stationed mobile vans outside.

For a good cause?

Chemists adjoining Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, meanwhile, said they were giving medicines to those giving old currency against a prescription. “How can we say no to people who are unwell? The demonetisation is happening for a good cause. We cannot punish patients just because it is inconvenient for us. We are encouraging card payments, but if we see a person trying to get medicines with old currency we don’t say no,” said Sukhbir Singh, who owns a shop here. According to him, outstation patients are the worst-hit.

