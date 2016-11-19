Businessman ends life over failed attempt to exchange money

: A 26-year-old businessman allegedly hanged himself at his home in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Thursday. His wife has claimed that he was frustrated at not being able to procure usable notes in place of Rs. 12 lakh in banned currencies.
The deceased has been identified as Virendra Kumar Basoya, the owner of a showroom for LED products.
According to his wife, Ronak Basoya, he was desperate to get the Rs. 12 lakh cash exchanged and had even contacted some people for help.
In vain
“One man had offered to charge Rs. 4 lakh (as commission) to exchange the amount, but had sought 15-20 days. That had left him worried,” said Ronak.
The couple was also purportedly set to move into their own house this month, but was forced to postpone it because of the demonetisation move.
“Virendra had paid the advance amount, and was set to give the rest in cash. He had informed me that he would be vacating my house this month, but because of the ban on currencies, he sought an extension of one month,” said Rizwan Raju, Virendra’s land owner.
Ronak further said she was pregnant, but had no money to buy medicines. “The cash problem had led to quarrels between Virendra and me in the last few days. I had borrowed Rs. 500 from a neighbour and had got another Rs. 1,000 exchanged. But that was not enough,” said Ronak.
The police are probing what drove Virendra to suicide.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor