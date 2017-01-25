Bus topples after being hit by truck, 12 injured

Around 50 passengers aboard a bus had a close shave when their vehicle toppled after being hit by a truck near Delhi Cantonment in the early hours of Tuesday. Nearly a dozen among them suffered minor injuries in the accident. While the police are probing the case, the drivers of both vehicles involved are said to be on the run.

Jump red signal

The victims were a group of 47 returning from a marriage function in Mayapuri in a chartered bus.

According to the police, the accident happened at the intersection of Gopinath Roundabout and Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area around 1:30 a.m.

Prima facie both the drivers – the driver of the truck and the bus – jumped the red signal.

The truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number was loaded with sand and mud. The impact of the truck carrying such heavy loads and its speed at the time meant that the bus toppled soon after it was hit.

According to the police, soon after the accident, drivers of both the vehicles fled the spot leaving the trapped passengers behind. The bus had ferried invitees from Lajpat Nagar to a marriage and were on their way back.

Seven PCRs respond

The bride and the groom were not in the bus at the time of the accident.

At least seven PCR vans reached the spot and the injured were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. At least 12 persons suffered minor injuries and all were discharged after treatment on Tuesday.

Hunt on for drivers

Seven of them who were taken to Ganga Ram Hospital have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (54), Lakshmi (45), Upasna (34) and Moksha (8 months) were admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Meena (50), Radheshyam (55) and Sajid (30) were also rushed to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a hunt for the errant drivers.

Both the vehicles have been impounded.