Burning a deeper hole in the pockets of the homeless

When his employer handed him a crisp, pink Rs.2,000 currency note after four days of hard labour at a wedding venue, Harender Kumar thought himself to be richer than most people he knew. But little did anticipate that the new note would see him walking 25 km, that too with a hole in his already worn-out chappals .

Kumar and his two labourer friends hopped into a bus to reach Kashmere Gate, where these homeless men have been living under trees and flyovers for years now. The bus conductor, however, did not have change for the Rs.2,000 note and asked them to get off the bus.

No option, but to walk

“We tried our best to exchange the money for Rs.100 notes. Ultimately, we had to walk all the way back,” Kumar told The Hindu . Having left Vijay Vihar, which is in outer Delhi, around 6 a.m. on Friday, Kumar reached Kashmere Gate in north Delhi only around afternoon. He had walked 25 km.

“We could not buy food, but did manage to get water at some places. One of my chappals broke. I fixed it, but now there is a hole in the sole. I will have to look for another pair now,” he said.

One of the three men had Rs.10, which they used to buy a packet of beedis . “Smoking helped kill the hunger,” said Kumar.

Bad deal

There are many other homeless people like him who have been battling a crisis since the demonetisation announcement. Earlier, he had earned Rs.1,000 at another wedding venue, which he had to trade for just Rs.700 in return.

“I have been living under trees and flyovers for many years now, so could not get an identity proof,” said Kumar, who is in his 30s.

With no bank account, he does not know what to do with the few hundred rupees he has managed to save over the last few days.

Feeling the pinch

“I used to deposit my money with a man here, but he stopped accepting the old currency since the ban came into effect,” said the native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. His last two employers, meanwhile, flatly refused to pay him in Rs.100 notes.

Keeping the cash in his pocket is also a problem. “If the others get to know I have cash in my pocket, they will go to any extent to steal even Rs.10 when I am asleep,” he added.

Food, too, has become a problem since demonetisation came into effect. Earlier, some good samaritans would bring food on a daily basis for these homeless men, but their numbers seem to have dried up in the last one week.

“Since many labourers have been unable to find work in the past few days, there is greater rush for the little food that comes,” he said, pointing to a group of men sprinting towards a van that just arrived with food.

Further, with winter approaching, Kumar had planned to buy a jacket from a roadside stall. But considering the uncertainty about cash now, he decided to request a better-off colleague at the wedding venue for one. “One man took pity and gave me his jacket. But I still have to buy a couple of blankets. I hope the situation improves,” said Kumar.

Ask him about his opinion on demonetisation and he has nothing to say. “I don’t know anything about black and white money. I just want things to be like what they were,” he added.

