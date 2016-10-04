Brutal murders in the name of ‘honour’

The Hindu takes a look at some past instances of 'honour' killings in the city.

May 2016

Eloping with an upper caste girl from Rajasthan proved fatal for a 22-year-old youth who was brutally thrashed, allegedly by the girl’s family, before being thrown off a high-rise under-construction building in Ghaziabad. The girl’s relatives had allegedly kidnapped the victim from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar where he was seeking shelter at a relative’s home.

June 2015

A 21-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Begumpur was hacked to death with an axe, allegedly by the father and grandfather of a girl the victim was in a relationship with. Sushil was killed after he ignored repeated warnings to keep away from the girl. The accused were held soon after the murder.

April 2015

A youth was allegedly crushed to death for being in love with a 16-year-old girl in north-east Delhi’s GTB Nagar. The girl’s relatives allegedly lured her boyfriend, Sagar, to Loni in Ghaziabad and ran their car over him. They dumped his body in Sahibabad to make it look like an accident. Four persons were arrested.

November 2014

The parents of a 21-year-old girl in west Delhi’s Dwarka allegedly strangled her to death for secretly marrying outside her caste. Bhawna Yadav, was killed after being lured to her home by her parents who promised to arrange her formal wedding with her husband. They tried to cremate her body by claiming she was killed by a snake bite, but were arrested.

March 2013

A woman from Ghaziabad was strangulated by her father and then abandoned on railway tracks to pass it off as a suicide. The woman was married but had continued her relationship with her lover. When this relationship broke her marriage, her father allegedly decided to kill her.

June 2010

Four years after Monica eloped with Kuldeep, the couple was shot dead in west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Monica’s brother Ankit, and his friend Mandeep, were arrested for the murder. A few days later, Mandeep’s sister Shobha was found murdered, she had allgedly helped the couple elope.