Brother and sister killed, 4 injured in road accident

A brother and sister were killed and four others injured in a road accident near Jamalpur village on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Friday.
The incident occurred when the victims’ car rammed into a stationary truck, allegedly parked wrongly along the highway, 6 km from here, Sub-Inspector (SI) Jasbir Singh, In-charge of Urban Estate Police Post, said.
The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh Happy (25) and his sister Ashu (22).
While the brother-sister duo died on the spot, Ashu’s daughter Pari (2), her husband Rimple, son Sidhu and sister Sahiba were rushed to a local civil hospital and from there they were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar in a critical state, the SI said.
Happy hailed from Ludhiana and his sister Ashu was married at Rae Bareili in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
- PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor