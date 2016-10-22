Delhi

Brother and sister killed, 4 injured in road accident

A brother and sister were killed and four others injured in a road accident near Jamalpur village on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victims’ car rammed into a stationary truck, allegedly parked wrongly along the highway, 6 km from here, Sub-Inspector (SI) Jasbir Singh, In-charge of Urban Estate Police Post, said.

The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh Happy (25) and his sister Ashu (22).

While the brother-sister duo died on the spot, Ashu’s daughter Pari (2), her husband Rimple, son Sidhu and sister Sahiba were rushed to a local civil hospital and from there they were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar in a critical state, the SI said.

Happy hailed from Ludhiana and his sister Ashu was married at Rae Bareili in Uttar Pradesh, he said.



- PTI

