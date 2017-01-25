Boy loses eye to stray pellet

A 16-year-old boy lost an eye allegedly after getting hit by a pellet from an air gun shot by his school senior in Shahdara on January 19. The injury has ruled him out of the Class X board examination scheduled next month.

According to DCP (Shahadra) Nupur Prasad, the incident happened when Ishant went to meet his classmate Harsh in east Rohtash Nahar. “As Ishant and Harsh were engaged in conversation, they noticed Akash (19), a Class XII student from their school, playing with his air gun on the ground floor. The boys requested him not to play with the gun as it could hurt someone but he kept shooting. He mishit one and a stray pellet hit my son’s left eye,” said Ishant's father Sanjay Sharma, a grocer.

A surgery was conducted on Ishant at AIIMS. According to Ishant's family, doctors said the infection might spread to the other eye.

Ms. Prasad said a case has been registered at the Shahdra police station.