Boost for demand for probe into DND: RWAs

: Residents’ groups across the NCR that have been fighting for the removal of the DND toll for years said that the Allahabad High Court’s order on Wednesday abolishing the charge would give a boost to their demand for an inquiry.

Judgment

While the Allahabad High Court pronounced its judgment on a petition filed by Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) from Noida, an NCR-wide residents’ body has another petition pending before the Delhi High Court.

Allegations

The contention of the Confederation of NCR RWAs (CONRWA) is that its petition, which has raised allegations against the operators of the toll road, would now have a stronger case.

Relief

“We welcome the Allahabad High Court’s decision to grant relief to NCR residents. Our petition is about a larger issue that the bureaucrats in Delhi and Noida colluded with the private company to perpetrate a fraud,” said Chetan Sharma, the secretary-general of CONRWA.

Concession period

He added that private contractor had continued to charge toll and even steadily increase the amount as the concession period went on, rather than halting the charge.

Mr. Sharma added that the CONRWA now demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the financial dealings of the company and the government of Delhi and Noida authorities.

