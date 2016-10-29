Bomb hoax sends PHQ into a tizzy

: The Delhi Police Headquarters was put on high alert after an anonymous caller informed that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The call was, however, later declared a hoax.

The call was made to the police control room around 4:15 p.m.

It was around the same time that all senior officers were to assemble at the PHQ for a Diwali milan function.

Upon being alerted, a security team including bomb disposal personnel and dog squads combed the area for explosives.

“We carried out a thorough search on the premises, but nothing was found,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.S. Randhawa.

Attempts are being made to identify the caller, said another police officer.