Delhi

Bomb hoax sends PHQ into a tizzy

: The Delhi Police Headquarters was put on high alert after an anonymous caller informed that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The call was, however, later declared a hoax.

The call was made to the police control room around 4:15 p.m.

It was around the same time that all senior officers were to assemble at the PHQ for a Diwali milan function.

Upon being alerted, a security team including bomb disposal personnel and dog squads combed the area for explosives.

“We carried out a thorough search on the premises, but nothing was found,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.S. Randhawa.

Attempts are being made to identify the caller, said another police officer.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:32:04 AM

