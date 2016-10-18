Bomb hoax at IGIA

: A call was made to the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s customer care office at Udyog Vihar here on Sunday saying that a bomb would explode on the premises of the airport within 15 minutes. The call was later declared a hoax, and a case registered.

According to the police, the call was received from Mumbai around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The information was passed on to the airport authorities in Delhi.

“We received a complaint from the airport authorities on Sunday morning regarding the hoax call, and a case was registered.” the police said.