Body with a tattoo found near Siri Fort

Body with tattoo found near Siri Fort

The decomposed body of a woman, her face smashed beyond recognition, was found in a park near Siri Fort Auditorium on Thursday morning. The woman has not been identified yet, but a tattoo on her arm is serving as a clue. A senior police officer said a PCR call was received around 11 a.m. about a body lying in a DDA Park near Siri Fort. The woman’s age is being estimated between 25 and 30 years.

The woman was wearing a pink salwar-kameez and some utensils, a photo of Goddess Durga, and a bell were found near her body. It was apparent from the injuries that she had been hit with a heavy object, the officer added.

“There is a tattoo on her left hand that reads ‘Ajay Vijay Krishna Jyoti Annu I love you’. It seems she was killed two-three days back,” said the officer.

“A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station and investigation is under way,” said the officer. - Staff Reporter