Delhi

Body with a tattoo found near Siri Fort



Body with tattoo found near Siri Fort



The decomposed body of a woman, her face smashed beyond recognition, was found in a park near Siri Fort Auditorium on Thursday morning. The woman has not been identified yet, but a tattoo on her arm is serving as a clue. A senior police officer said a PCR call was received around 11 a.m. about a body lying in a DDA Park near Siri Fort. The woman’s age is being estimated between 25 and 30 years.

The woman was wearing a pink salwar-kameez and some utensils, a photo of Goddess Durga, and a bell were found near her body. It was apparent from the injuries that she had been hit with a heavy object, the officer added.

“There is a tattoo on her left hand that reads ‘Ajay Vijay Krishna Jyoti Annu I love you’. It seems she was killed two-three days back,” said the officer.

“A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station and investigation is under way,” said the officer. - Staff Reporter



Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 5:57:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Body-with-a-tattoo-found-near-Siri-Fort/article16077202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY