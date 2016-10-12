Big concrete chunk falls off Gurgaon flyover; no one hurt

A concrete slab of the Basai flyover on the Gurgaon-Farrukhnagar Road fell late on Monday evening. No one was injured in the accident, but traffic movement on the busy stretch may remain affected for a fortnight.

The incident happened around 8 p.m and left a small crater on the flyover, which is located near the Basai water treatment plant and crosses over the railway line.

Quality concern

The flyover was built in 2009 and questions are now being raised over the quality of material used in its construction.

While most of the flyover was constructed by the Public Works Department (Building and Roads), the chunk of the flyover that caved in was built by the railways. Soon after the incident, the police barricaded the area and diverted traffic.

“Half carriageway has been closed for traffic till repairs are done. As per observation by field officers, the wearing coat on it was found badly damaged along with poor drainage. This may be the probable reason for the mishap along with other construction defect, which needs to be ascertained by further investigation. The repair work will take 10 to 15 days,” said Neeraj Sharma, CPRO, Northern Railways.

“As of now, it is unclear why this has happened, but our engineers have been instructed to conduct an investigation and submit a report,” said Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, T.L. Satyaprakash.

Commuters had a harrowing time due to the incident. “I was on my way to Bhiwani when I was caught in a traffic jam due to the mishap. The police had diverted the traffic coming towards Gurgaon to Dwarka Expressway, but the traffic going from Gurgaon was allowed to ply on the flyover. I remained stuck for more than 30 minutes. It was better when I returned on Tuesday. One of the carriageway was closed, but traffic from both sides was allowed,” said Raghubir Sheoran, a resident of Sector 46.