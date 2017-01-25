Bhikaji flyover safe, repairs soon: govt

The Delhi government on Tuesday clarified that the Bhikaji Cama flyover was “completely safe” for traffic movement and the approach ramp, which had recently sagged, will be “repaired and restored shortly.”

Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD)in 2002 and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) three years ago.

The DMRC is constructing an underground Metro Station at Bhikaji Cama Place near Africa Avenue Flyover. “They are constructing an underpass across the road from the Metro Station using push-box technique. The box was being pushed by the DMRC below the ramp of the flyover on the Ring Road. During the manoeuvre a portion of the road and part of the reinforcement earth (RE) wall settled. The PWD is in touch with the DMRC and the consultant who designed this approach,” said a senior government official.

Approach ramp

The flyover, the official said, was completely safe for traffic movement and the approach ramp will be repaired and restored shortly.

The road surface has been restored by filling up the settled portion and the DMRC will replace the broken panels of the RE wall under PWD supervision, added the official.

To prevent any accident, barricading has already been done. The DMRC has completed its work under the ramp of the flyover and the rest of the underpass will be constructed using the cut-and-cover method, the official said.