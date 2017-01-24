Bhikaji flyover ramp ‘sinks’ a bit, Metro say nothing to worry

A portion of the ramp of the Bhikaji Cama flyover on the busy Ring Road has “sunken” a bit allegedly due to construction of a metro subway beneath it, even as the DMRC claimed that the flyover posed no threat to vehicular movement.

The flyover was built by the PWD and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) monitors it till the project is completed.

‘Settlement’ expected

“Some ‘settlement’ is expected in such activities,” a senior DMRC official said.

Settlement is a technical term used in the civil engineering field, and it means, level of soil going down, due to construction activities underneath it.

“There is no crack in the flyover and it is absolutely safe for passage of vehicular traffic,” he said.

‘DMRC will fix it’

A senior Delhi government official, when contacted, said, “The structure (flyover) had shown a crack one-and-a-half month ago, which was fixed by the DMRC. The current sinking of ramp portion will be fixed by the Delhi Metro as it undertook subway construction underneath it.”

Subway beneath flyover

“The subway under the flyover was made using the box-pushing technique, and will connect an entry structure with the under-construction Bhikaji Cama Metro Station of the Metro’s Phase-III. Work on the subway was finished on January 19,” the DMRC said. — PTI