Barapullah slip road ready but not opened to traffic

Commuters from Noida wanting to drive to south Delhi by taking the Barapullah flyover have to drive an extra three kilometres just to take a U-turn at Sarai Kale Khan even as a slip road connecting Ring Road with Barapullah is ready but has not been opened for traffic.

Most of the two lakh commuters who use the stretch daily have to take the turn below the flyover, adjacent to the Nizamuddin railway station, creating a jam.But a senior PWD official said the slip road-cum-loop is likely to be inaugurated on November 11 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The department is giving the stretch final touches, the official said.

Traffic woes

This will ensure easier access to the Barapullah flyover, which will allow commuters to reach south Delhi locations like INA Market and Jungpura after exiting the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. But until then Noida commuters have to endure a jam. “Driving to south Delhi at any time of the day is frustrating. The stretch leading up to the Barapullah entry is always congested and is a nightmare in terms of safety after dark,” said Ambika Malik, a college student who lives in Noida.

“It might be just a couple of kilometres, but the congestion at Sarai Kale Khan is always at its worst with everything from inter-State buses, cars, commercial traffic and two-wheelers jostling for space,” said Rohit Sharma, who owns a shop on Lodhi Road. According to a senior PWD official, residents of Siddhartha Extension, who were against throwing the loop open citing safety concerns, met senior officers on Wednesday. The residents have also moved the court over the issue.

“The residents suggested changes in design to ensure that oncoming traffic did not become a safety hazard for vehicles coming out of the locality. While major corrections will be executed in due course of time, slight improvements will be made by Diwali, or latest by November 10,” the official added. According to a senior government official, most residents agreed for the loop to be opened after Diwali provided the stretch from Vidyut Vihar to the gurdwara is repaired.