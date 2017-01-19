Bank official molests DU girl

A first-year student at a Delhi University college was allegedly molested by a bank clerk in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar on Wednesday. The accused, who works with a branch of the Indian Overseas Bank on the campus where the victim lives, has been arrested.

The accused, identified as 52-year-old Devinder Kumar, met the student outside a metro station and offered to drop her to the college, which she agreed to. “She alleged that Kumar tried to sexually assault her in the car. When she resisted, he thrashed her,” said a senior police officer.

‘Insisted on dropping her’

Another officer said that there were scratches on her neck and arms, suggesting that she had put up resistance.

“She alleged that Kumar insisted on dropping her. When she sat in the car, he touched her inappropriately. She also said that he tried to rape her. She, however, managed to escape,” an investigator said.

“After I fled, he followed me and threatened me with dire consequences,” the victim said in her statement. Kumar was arrested after the student approached the college authorities, who informed the police. Later, several students gathered outside the principal’s office and demanded action.