Bank manager found dead

A 57-year-old bank manager was found dead inside a bank here on Wednesday.

The victim, Rajesh Chander, was a manager with a co-operative bank in Shivaji Colony. He had been sleeping in his office for the past three days due to increased workload in the wake of the demonetisation move.

The death came to light when a security guard reached the bank on Wednesday morning and knocked at the manager’s room, but got no reply. He then informed the police, who broke open the door and found Mr. Chander dead. “His family told us that he was on medication for cardiac problems. The post-mortem report is awaited to know the cause of death,” said Head Constable Sunny.