Bank executive crushed to death

A 22-year-old bank executive was crushed to death when a speeding car, driven by the son of a senior judicial functionary at Karkardooma court, hit his bike near Amity University roundabout in Sector 125, Noida, on Friday.

The victim, Gaurav Kumar, worked with Kotak Mahindra and was going to collect cheques from some corporate houses. Kumar, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, Kumar was not wearing a helmet at time of the accident and that is the reason why he received critical injuries on his head and bled profusely.

Family alleges foul play

Kumar’s brother Saurabh Sharma told The Hindu , “We do not rely on the police version as the son of a high and mighty is involved in the incident. We smell foul play and demand fair probe into the matter.”

A team of police officers reached the spot and arrested the accused, Akarsh Sharma (20), a student of LLB in Amity University.

Sharma was later released on bail.

The police have seized his Maruti Celerio car which was involved in the crash.

Amarnath Yadav, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said the accident happened around 9:15 am. “Gaurav was driving a Hero Passion Pro motorbike. He was not wearing a helmet. Akarsh Sharma was driving his Celerio towards the (Amity) university. They collided at a roundabout near the university,” he said.

Case registered

A case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304 (A) of IPC has been registered against the accused.

“We have arrested the accused. He will be produced in court and sent to jail,” said SHO Yadav.