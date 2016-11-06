Badungar appointed new SGPC chief

Kirpal Singh Badungar was on Saturday appointed as the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. He replaced Avtar Singh Makkar whose one-year term ended on Saturday.

Badungar’s name was proposed by the Punjab Cabinet Minister Tota Singh and seconded by former SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur during the general house meeting of the SGPC here.

The meeting elected Baldev Singh Kiampuri from Haryana as senior vice-president, Baba Buta Singh as junior vice-president and Amarjit Singh Chawla as general secretary.

Badungar was elected as president of the Sikh body for the second time. He had earlier served as the SGPC chief in 2001. - PTI