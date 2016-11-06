Badungar appointed new SGPC chief

Kirpal Singh Badungar was on Saturday appointed as the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. He replaced Avtar Singh Makkar whose one-year term ended on Saturday.
Badungar’s name was proposed by the Punjab Cabinet Minister Tota Singh and seconded by former SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur during the general house meeting of the SGPC here.
The meeting elected Baldev Singh Kiampuri from Haryana as senior vice-president, Baba Buta Singh as junior vice-president and Amarjit Singh Chawla as general secretary.
Badungar was elected as president of the Sikh body for the second time. He had earlier served as the SGPC chief in 2001. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor